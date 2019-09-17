Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa‘s latest offering – Dream Girl has crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at Box Office. The film, that features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, has been on a phenomenal run at the ticket window. The film collected Rs 7.43 crore on Monday that took the total to Rs 52 crore within four days. Dream Girl is expected to show a jump in its collection in the coming days as compared to the other mid-budgeted films released in the recent past.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to release the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl. He wrote, “#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status… Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍” (sic)

#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status… Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019

Dream Girl now eyes to go past the lifetime collection of Ayushmann’s Article 15 and AndhaDhun that collected Rs 65.17 crore and Rs 73.37 crore, respectively (figures taken from Box Office India). Considering its pace and the popularity among the audience, even leaving behind Badhaai Ho‘s lifetime collection and becoming the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann’s career – should not be a difficult feat.

Dream Girl has been declared the family entertainer of the year. The good word-of-mouth around the film has resulted in terrific numbers and the audience’s trust in Ayushmann’s choice of content is once again visible. The film also features Vijay Raaz and Annu Kapoor in important roles. It’s the story of a small-town man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja while talking to various men on the phone as part of his job.