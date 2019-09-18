Dream Girl, that has been declared a terrific family entertainer by the audience, had a good first Tuesday. The film raked in Rs 7.40 crore on Tuesday that took the total to Rs 59.40 crore in its five days of release. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial is a clear winner and not slowing down at the Box Office. The audience’s trust in Ayushmann Khurrana‘s choice and the power of rich content is visible in the collections. The film, also featuring Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in important roles, is expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore by the end of its second weekend at the Box Office, which is definitely going to be a huge feat for a mid-budgeted movie like Dream Girl.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl. He wrote, “#DreamGirl is a HIT… Refuses to slow down… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total… Biz in Week 2 – when it faces multiple new movies – is pivotal, will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 59.40 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

If the film maintains its pace at the Box Office, then in no time, it can also emerge as the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann’s career. Currently, the record is being held by Badhaai Ho that collected Rs 134.46 crore in its lifetime run at the Box Office. As is, Dream Girl is on its way to surpass the lifetime collection of Ayushmann’s Article 15 that earned Rs 65.17 crore. Check out the list of top five films at the Box Office spearheaded by Ayushmann Khurrana:

Badhaai Ho (2018) – Rs 134.46 crore

AndhaDhun (2018) – Rs 73.37 crore

Article 15: Rs 65.17 crore

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) – Rs 41.98 crore

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) – Rs 34.02 crore

Figures taken from Box Office India

It will be interesting to see just how far does Dream Girl go at the Box Office considering both the films released along – Section 375 and Chhichhore are also doing a good business.