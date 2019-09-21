Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has neared the benchmark of Rs 78 crore at the Box Office after its second Friday. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, collected Rs 5.30 crore on its second Friday that took the total to Rs 77.50 crore. The film continues its good run at the ticket window and is expected to reach Rs 100 crore soon. However, it only has another week to perform before YRF’s much-anticipated film War hits the screens on October 2. It features Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead and the audience holds great expectations from the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl on Twitter and wrote, “#DreamGirl is super-strong on [second] Fri… A strong run is assured, till the biggies arrive on 2 Oct… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr. Total: ₹ 77.50 cr. #India biz. HIT.” (sic)

Dream Girl is currently performing unaffected with the release Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor. The film has received good reviews from the critics and positive word-of-mouth on social media. This definitely seems to be translating into good numbers for the film.

Both Ayushmann’s performance and the film’s storyline have been appreciated by the audience. Dream Girl also has actors Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Vijay Raaz, and Rajesh Sharma in important roles. The story of the film is centered around a character named Karam who hails from the small town of Gokul. As part of his job, Karam talks to men in the voice of a woman named Pooja that causes confusion and laughter in the story. The film also subtly talks about the loneliness and how most people today have no one to share their feelings with despite social media and other platforms that allows one to interact with others.