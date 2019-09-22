After impressing the audience with strong content and power-packed performances, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl has neared the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film collected Rs 9.10 crore on its second Saturday taking the total to Rs 86.60 crore. Dream Girl has now been declared as a clear hit at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl on Twitter. He wrote, “#DreamGirl jumps again on [second] Sat… Is racing towards ₹ 100 cr mark… Will be #AyushmannKhurrana’s second century, after #BadhaaiHo… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 86.60 cr. #India biz. HIT.” (sic)

#DreamGirl jumps again on [second] Sat… Is racing towards ₹ 100 cr mark… Will be #AyushmannKhurrana‘s second century, after #BadhaaiHo… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 86.60 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2019

The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial is a mid-budgeted film that tells a small-town story of a man named Karam who talks to men in the voice of a woman named Pooja as part of his job. Actor Nushrat Bharucha plays Ayushmann’s love interest in the film while Annu Kapoor plays the role of his father.

Dream Girl has benefitted from Ayushmann’s newfound goodwill. The audience’s faith in the actor’s choice of films is visible in the numbers the film has received. Dream Girl is also on its way to emerge as the second Rs 100 crore-grosser for Ayushmann. Earlier, only Badhaai Ho could achieve the feat for the actor.

Ayushmann has further got many anticipated films slated to hit the screens soon. He’s gearing up for the release of Bala and has already begun shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor also wrapped up the shooting of Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.