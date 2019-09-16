As expected, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has registered a winning total at the Box Office in its first weekend. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, has earned Rs 44.57 crore in its opening weekend at the ticket window, after garnering a staggering Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday. The power of rich content and solid presence of Ayushmann on-screen drew the audience to the theatres and good word-of-mouth got translated into numbers. Here’s the three-day Box Office breakup of Dream Girl:

Friday: Rs 10.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.42 crore

Sunday: Rs 18.10 crore

Total: Rs 44.57 crore

The first-weekend collection of Dream Girl is far ahead of three of the most popular mid-budgeted films in the recent past. It’s ahead of Raazi, Stree and Uri: The Surgical Strike that collected Rs 32.94 crore, Rs 32.27 crore and Rs 35.73 crore, respectively in their opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh acknowledged the same in his tweet while releasing the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl. He wrote, “#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO… Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3… Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

In fact, Dream Girl has also emerged as Ayushmann’s second-best weekend opener after Badhaai Ho that enjoyed an extended weekend. The film collected Rs 45.70 crore in its four-day first weekend. Adarsh also tweeted the first-weekend collections of major films starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He wrote:

“#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana… *Opening Weekend* biz:

2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr” (sic)