The first song from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl is out and it’s as peppy and quirky as it was expected to be. Composed by Meet Bros., the song is titled ‘Dil Ka Telephone’. A glimpse of the same track was also seen in the trailer that released to wide appreciation a few days back. Featuring Ayushmann fooling his customers while talking in a woman’s voice named Puja, the song will tickle your funny bone and also add to your anticipation of watching Dream Girl.

Sung by Meet Bros., Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz, Dil Ka Telephone is a foot-tapping number. It also includes a few funny scenes from the film. The video has already received over 1 lakh views in an hour. Watch the song Dil Ka Telephone from Dream Girl here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is a story of a young man named Lokesh Bisht from the city of Mathura who cross-dresses as a woman in Ram-Leela and other plays. He requests for a job in which he is asked to mimic a woman’s voice and talk to the customers. Lokesh becomes Puja and talks to customers in the voice of a woman named Puja. Everyone he talks to falls in love with him thinking they are talking to a woman. How this changes Lokesh’s life and brings more confusion with laughter in the film is what Dream Girl is about. The makers have also tried to talk about women rights and how they should be allowed to decide for themselves in life.

Apart from Ayushmann, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 13.