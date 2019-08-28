Bringing back to back quirky tracks on the table, the makers of Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, have now dropped another foot-tapping number, Dhagala Lagali, which also features Riteish Deshmukh. Retaining the original catchphrase, ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala,’ the Marathi song has been recreated by Meet Bros and crooned by Mika Singh, Jyotica Tangri and Meet Bros.

Penned by Kumaar, the dance sequences have been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya with the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Pumping the right energy and festive vibe, the song opens to Riteish suggesting Ayushmann to incorporate a Marathi song instead of a Punjabi one for the film’s promotion. Getting a heads up, the duo, along with Nushrat, get together to sizzle the song with their sultry moves.

Watch Dhagala Lagali here:

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Riteish had shared, “‘Dhagala’ is an all-time favourite dance number. The original featured the legendary Dada Kondke, so being a part of this song was motivation enough. Also, Ayushmann and Nushrat are fantastic actors and dancers, and having admired their work, I was happy to share the screen with them.” Ayushmann, on the other hand, revealed, “I first heard ‘Dhagala Lagali’ when I was in high school, and it was quite a rage even in North India. So, I was very excited when we got to know that we are recreating this song in Dream Girl. The song belongs to Maharashtra but it has a pan-India reach.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 13.