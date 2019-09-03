The makers of highly-awaited Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial rom-com, Dream Girl, starring Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana have dropped another song, Ik Mulaqaat. After the quirky Marathi track, Dhagala Lagali, the new song is a romantic number which shows Ayushmann going all old school to win over his lady love, Nushrat.

Sung by Meet Bros, Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The amalgamation of dholak beats, tabla and guitar strums add to the enriching feeling of romance that this track oozes.

Watch Ik Mulaqaat song here:

The recently released trailer features Ayushmann in the role of a man who talks to various men in a female voice. Everyone, including the brother of his girlfriend and a cop in the city of Mathura, is heavily smitten by the lovely voice of a woman named Pooja who talks to them on phone calls. Little does anyone know that there’s a man behind that beautiful voice named Lokesh Bisht who also plays the role of Sita and Radha in local plays.

The film has many funny moments, interesting one-liners and a lot of confusion that brings out the comedy. The story seems right up Ayushmann’s allay as the actor once again brings the subject of women rights to the fore in a hilarious way. The actor chooses to play a small-town character and tries to present the complexities of the culture looking at women as nothing more than a sexual object.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 13.