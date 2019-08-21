The latest song, Dil Ka Telephone, from Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana‘s upcoming movie, Dream Girl, might have certainly made our jaws drop at the latter’s epic portrayal of the character but the recent pictures from song launch on Tuesday are creating equal sensations across social media currently. Seen slaying like never before, both Nushrat and Ayushmann set fans drooling over their sultry look.

The viral pictures show the diva dressed in a stunning red and green desi attire while Ayushmann carried the blue and red bohemian look. Snapped just before the song launch by shutterbugs, the duo were all smiles as they posed together.

Check out Nushrat and Ayushmann’s latest look here:

View this post on Instagram #nushratbharucha with hit master #AyushmanKhurana 🔥 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 20, 2019 at 6:35am PDT

The second song from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl is out and it’s as peppy and quirky as it was expected to be. Composed by Meet Bros., the song is titled ‘Dil Ka Telephone’. A glimpse of the same track was also seen in the trailer that released to wide appreciation a few days back. Featuring Ayushmann fooling his customers while talking in a woman’s voice named Puja, the song will tickle your funny bone and also add to your anticipation of watching Dream Girl.

Sung by Meet Bros., Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz, Dil Ka Telephone is a foot-tapping number. It also includes a few funny scenes from the film. The video instantly received over 1 lakh views in an hour of being released on Tuesday.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 13.