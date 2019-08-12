Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up to be back on-screen with his next Hindi film. The makers have released the trailer of Dream Girl, a film written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, that features Ayushmann in the role of a man who talks to various men in a female voice. Everyone, including the brother of his girlfriend and a cop in the city of Mathura, is heavily smitten by the lovely voice of a woman named Pooja who talks to them on phone calls. Little does anyone know that there’s a man behind that beautiful voice named Lokesh Bisht who also plays the role of Sita and Radha in local plays.

The film has many funny moments, interesting one-liners and a lot of confusion that brings out the comedy. The story seems right up Ayushmann’s allay as the actor once again brings the subject of women rights to the fore in a hilarious way. The actor chooses to play a small-town character and tries to present the complexities of the culture looking at women as nothing more than a sexual object. Watch the trailer of Dream Girl here:

In his latest interview, Ayushmann revealed that playing the role of a man who mimics female voice required extensive homework. He said that his experience of working behind the mic as a radio jockey helped him with voice modulation technique but he had to study the videos of men who prank people by talking like a woman. The actor told Mid-Day, “I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman’s voice. Since I come from a radio background, it’s easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively.”

The film features Nushrat Bharucha in the role of Dolly Shinde, Lokesh’s girlfriend, while Annu Kapoor plays the role of his father. Actor Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht are seen in other important roles. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl is set to hit the screens on September 13.