Ensuring that his foray into the digital platform is no less hyped than big-screen releases, Karan Johar dropped a new poster of upcoming Netflix film, Drive, ahead of the trailer launch on Friday, featuring actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in sizzling avatars. Setting the Internet on fire with their too-hot-to-handle looks, the foursome made sure that fans’ anxiety rode a hyperbole as they waited on the edge of the trailer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacky too dropped the new poster which features her in a sultry red gown with Sushant holding her close, dressed in monochromic formals. While Sapna donned a short black dress, Vikramjeet too was suited-booted in monochrome. The backdrop showed a bag with cash oozing out, luxurious cars and lit up skyscrapers against the dark of the night. The poster was captioned, “Heist dream team! #Drive trailer releases tomorrow stay tuned!!! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @sushantsinghrajput @VikramjeetVirk @sapnapabbi_sappers @boman_irani #PankajTripathi @tarun_mansukhani @DharmaMovies @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

Earlier this year, the makers of the film announced that the action-thriller will be releasing on June 28, 2019, but that seems unlikely now. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “There are multiple reasons behind the film getting pushed so many times. There is huge VFX work involved on the film which needs to be complete. Plus, there might be a bit of patchwork or reshoot, depending on what the team decides on”.

The film which was supposed to release in September 2018 was reportedly slated to hit the theatres in June 2020. However, with the latest poster out now, the release date is confirmed to be November 1, 2019. Drive is a remake of the Hollywood film by the same name and is produced by Karan Johar.