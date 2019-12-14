We all have grown up trying to mimic Shah Rukh Khan‘s signature open arms step in our gardens and drawing rooms, failing yet repeating until we aced it hence, we can’t help but relate with Dua Lipa as she voluntarily tried to pick up the move on her recent trip to India with the superstar himself teaching it to her. A recently surfaced video shows Shah Rukh teaching Dua a couple to desi moves and fans were left gushing over the viral video.

The now-viral video features a behind the scene clip of Dua’s trip to India last month. From showing SRK teaching her his signature step to Dua even nailing the jalebi-bai step, the video is enough to set fans of both the parties on a frenzy.

Earlier, King Khan himself had shared a few pictures with the sensational international star and hinted at these steps but since no video was shared, fans were only left speculating. He had captioned the post, “Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @dualipa herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady….& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert Tonite. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage. (sic)”

On the professional front, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen after almost more than an year hiatus. The Zero actor has teamed up with Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran in the duo’s first Bollywood film. The initial discussion of the action-drama film was held at King Khan’s resident Mannat in Mumbai. The actor invited the duo to his residence after watching the medical thriller Virus, which revolves around the emergence of deadly virus Nipah in Kerala and the state’s battle to fight against it.

As per the latest reports, the film is set to go on floors by 2020 end. It will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Reportedly, Abu said that his Bollywood debut film will not be a remake of any Malayalam film and he has even asked the actor to watch Malayalam movies closely.

Apart from this, it was recently reported that SRK has signed a comic-action drama with Go Goa Gone director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and the film will also go on floors next year. Bankrolled by SRK himself, it is expected to be shot at exotic locations both in India and abroad. “The film is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humor. It is a space he hasn’t explored yet,” the source claimed. The untitled film is expected to release in 2021.