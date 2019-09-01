They say it’s a Smonday when Sunday stops being a break day and Monday blues start settling in and as we battle that mood, The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salmaan comes smiling straight into our social media feed and we are sorted. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer revealed about moving onto a new project but it was his casual picture that went with the post and set fans hearts aflutter in an instant.

The shared picture shows the national crush donning a crisp white shirt paired with grey trousers and a red and white cap. Holding onto a coffee tumbler, Dulquer accessorised his look with blue sunglasses and flashed his million-dollar smile as he casually looked away from the camera. The picture was captioned, “Happy starting a new film and getting into a new role ! @sbkphotography__ #beenalongtime #excitement #blessed #happiness (sic).”

The highly-awaited trailer of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, is finally out and fans minds are blown. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy after he pulled off his t-shirt and flaunted his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.