Athlete Dutee Chand recently revealed that she has been approached by many filmmakers for her biopic. However, she is yet to give her nod. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, the Olympic sprinter expressed her wish of having Kangana Ranaut on board the film to play her character. She said that she admires Kangana’s acting prowess and she would love to see her playing the lead in her biopic. Now, Kangana also reacted on the same. When asked by the media, the actor said that she’s honoured to know about Dutee’s wish.

Dutee, who recently revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship, talked to Bombay Times and said, “I think Priyanka Chopra did a very good job in Mary Kom. While I don’t know who will eventually be selected, I think Kangana Ranaut can portray me perfectly on screen, I like her as an actress.”

She further revealed that both Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Anil Kapoor have approached her in the past to acquire rights for her biopic. She said, “I have got requests from so many filmmakers who are keen to make my biopic, but I haven’t given the nod yet. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Mehra, a lot of actors and actresses have independently reached out.” She then said that the requests only make her feel good about her story. “Lagta hai meri story bahut hit hogi,” said Dutee.

Now, when Kangana was informed about the athlete’s wish, she said, “That’s very kind of Duteeji. I am humbled that she feels I am worthy of playing her.”

Does this mean that a biopic with Kangana in the lead is on the cards? Well, the actor already has another biopic up her sleeve. She’s playing the character of Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil. The film is set to go on the floors soon and Kangana has been preparing for the same. The actor also has Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao releasing next month.