Actor Saif Ali Khan has been at the receiving end of criticism for being one of the most celebrated products of nepotism in the film industry. Because he was the only son of popular actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, many assumed everything would have come easily to him, even his career in the film industry. However, not much of that is true. In his latest interview with a daily, Saif revealed how, at first, he had no clue about what he wanted to do in life and later, when he figured out he could work in movies, he moved to Mumbai, rented a room and got thrown out of movies. Saif also talked about the ‘privileged’ tag he received in his lifetime.

The actor said he was fortunate to have been brought up by two of the most loved personalities in the country but he had to work hard to get what belonged to him. Saif revealed that he had to actually shell out a lot of money to buy the Pataudi Palace that belonged to his family originally. The actor said he had inherited the palace but when his father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Said added that when he asked the palace back, a special conference happened and he was demanded a hefty amount to earn it again.

Saif talked to Mid-Day in an interview and said, “The house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films.” He added that it was just not about the land but about the memories the place had. Saif said there were history, culture and memories associated with the palace. He said he agrees he was brought up as a privileged child but he has not inherited everything. Your thoughts?