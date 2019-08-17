Producer Ekta Kapoor spoke out in support of the Indian government’s decision of scrapping Article 370 that gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir. The filmmaker was speaking at the trailer launch event of her new web-show titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala when she was asked to comment on the widely discussed decision that was made during the recently concluded session of parliament.

Ekta had produced a web-series titled Haq Se that was set in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking her mind on the issue, the ace producer said that she looks at the decision as ‘one country one law’ policy. She was quoted saying, “I look at this way — as I am living in this country and I feel we should adopt the ‘one country one law’ policy.”

Her web series Haq Se starred Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla and Parul Gulati, and revolved around four blood-bound sisters with four passionate dreams. The modern-day story of dreams, desires, love, war and the eternal pursuit of happiness is set against the breathtaking backdrop and the unsettling unrest of Kashmir. The show brought to the fore issues like women empowerment, equality and human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking about the second season of the show, Ekta promised that more issues will be discussed this time. “We are doing a second season, and in the second season we will raise more issues,” she said. However, she won’t be commenting on the abrogation of Article 370 in any episode in the second season. “We have already completed writing the second season and we are going to start shooting soon. So, I cannot be bringing in the issue but we plan to make a small insertion (on the subject) in the script,” she explained.

There were reports that Ekta Kapoor and actress Divyanka Tripathi weren’t on good terms with each other while working on Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Ekta retorted when the topic was raised: “I hear a thousand such stories every day. I feel people shouldn’t listen to everything. All of you (the media) saw us on stage so, do I need to answer anything about it?”

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala brings TV heartthrobs Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi together for the first time. They play chefs in the show, produced by AltBalaji, the digital streaming platform of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.