After Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms issued an official statement condemning the ‘untoward incident’ that happened between a journalist and the lead female actor of their film, the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India has decided to continue its ban on the actor in question. The decision has been made citing that the actor still hasn’t issued an apology after trying to intimidate and bully a journalist at the song launch event of her own film.

Issuing the formal statement by thanking producer Ekta Kapoor for taking note of the issue, the Guild said, “The Entertainment Journalists Guild appreciates Ms Ekta Kapoor’s support and standing for what is right through her official statement. However, we will continue the ban on Ms Kangana Ranaut across all media platforms.”

An official statement from Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms mentioned that they apologise for the incident and they don’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiment. A part of the statement read, “While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, woluld like to apologise and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

The statement, however, nowhere mentioned the name of the leading female actor, who first used unprofessional language with the journalist and then made yet-to-be-proven claims like how the journalist allegedly had lunch with her and texted her on WhatApp later. In its meeting with Ekta Kapoor, the Guild had demanded an official apology from the actor for her behaviour and if she fails to do so, the media stands united in having a complete ban on her.