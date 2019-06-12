Actor Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani became proud parents to a daughter two days back. Taking inspiration from the mythological character Mira, the couple named the baby Miraya. The couple already has a daughter named Radhya Takhtani. Now, in the latest interview with a daily, both the parents and Esha’s mother Hema Malini expressed their happiness over welcoming the new member in the family. Esha told the daily that she feels ‘wonderful’ to have another girl in the family. Esha also mentioned her husband and said that Bharat is lucky to have three beautiful women around him all the time in his life. She was quoted saying, “Bharat and I are extremely happy and blessed. It’s wonderful to have another girl in the family. Bharat is one lucky (guy) who will be surrounded by three beautiful women, all his life. Miraya and Radhya will complement each other.”

Politician and actor, Hema Malini also said she was very happy to have a new member in the family. She told the daily, “All of us are happy to have little Miraya in our family. It always feels nice to be surrounded with little angels”

Bharat took a moment to reveal that his second daughter looks exactly like his wife and he couldn’t have asked for more happiness in life. He said, “I am a happy and proud father. Miraya looks like Esha, and Radhya looks like me. So, I am glad that we have babies who resemble us.”

Earlier, Esha took to Instagram and announced the birth of his little daughter. She posted a pink poster revealing the name of the baby. The caption on her post read, “Thank you very much for the love & blessings 🤗💕💕🙏🏼🧿♥️ @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani” (sic)

Back in last month, Esha’s pictures from her baby shower took over social media. The actor and her husband were seen posing beautifully at the party organised by her girl pals. Esha looked pretty in an easy-breezy pink dress. Our heartiest congratulations to the family!