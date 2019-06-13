Actor Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani were clicked by the paparazzi taking their newborn daughter home. The couple was joined by their elder daughter Radhya Takhtani and Esha’s mother-in-law as they posed with little Miraya outside the hospital. Wearing an easy-breezy pink flower-printed maxi dress, Esha radiated her new-mom glow. Together, they appeared like a complete happy family.

Esha gave birth to Miraya on June 11. She took to Instagram to announce the birth of the baby girl and shared a beautiful customised poster in pink colour revealing the name of the child. Her post read, “Thank you very much for the love & blessings 🤗💕💕🙏🏼🧿♥️ @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani” (sic)

Later, the couple talked to a daily and expressed their happiness over having another girl in the family. Esha told a daily that her husband is a lucky guy to have got so many lovely women around her all the time in the family. She also talked about naming her daughter Miraya. Esha said that both Miraya and Radhya sound similar and the family was happy to have names associated with Lord Krishna for both the girls. She was quoted saying, “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”

Even father Bharat mentioned that he couldn’t have asked for anything more to bring him happiness. He also revealed that Miraya looks like her mother Esha and Radhya looks a lot like him, therefore, he is glad he has babies who resemble both the parents.