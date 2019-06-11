Flooding the Internet with their baby shower pictures recently, Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani have become parents for a second time. While at the baby shower Esha had a joyous time with her girl gang and her husband, or so the adorable fun-filled pictures proved, fans are waiting on the edge to see her newborn daughter, especially after the cute welcome post that Esha and Bharat put out.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo shared a customised pinky poster with the image of a pink umbrella supporting a sleeping baby and teddy bears, descending from the clouds that held milk bottles, toys, stars and gifts. Apart from things like “little princess” and “gratitude to the divine” written in pink font, the poster read, “Welcome to our tribe baby girl Miraya Takhtani. Born on 10th June 2019” with the R.S.V.P stating, “Big sister Radhya, proud parents Esha and Bharat Takhtani”.

Esha captioned the poster as, “Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani” (sic) while fans poured in their wishes.

On the work front, Esha has been away from the movies for long now but she has been actively participating in dance activities with mother Hema Malini. In an interview earlier, Esha talked about her take on resuming work after the delivery of the second baby, and revealed, “The ballet is still going on as planned. And I will resume my professional commitments after my second child is born, the way I did after Radhya entered our lives. It’s all about balancing work and personal life as I have certain responsibilities as wife and mother while also being passionate about my work.”

She also expressed how there was not any ‘babymoon’ as wherever she and husband Bharat planned to go for a holiday, they were taking their first born Radhya with them. Esha had explained, “I don’t think I can call it a babymoon the second time around as I can’t go anywhere without my baby. I will take Radhya with me everywhere I go so let’s just call it a family vacation for Bharat, Radhya and me whenever we plan to travel.”