Actor Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged now. The actor said ‘yes’ to her beau Tushaan Bhindi in Australia when he made a stylish proposal at Sydney’s Harbour bridge with a violin playing in the background and he down on his one knee. Evelyn revealed everything about the proposal and her wedding plans in an interview with Bombay Times. The actor has been dating her dental surgeon boyfriend for over a year now. She revealed that they informed their respective families before taking their relationship ahead and are quite happy about being together forever.

Evelyn’s announcement through a post on Instagram came like a surprise to her fans and close friends. She shared a picture of the moment she said yes to Tushaan. The two were seen kissing each other in the picture as Evelyn captioned it simply as ‘yesss’. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram Yessss!!! 🥰💍🥳😍🤩 A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

In her interview with the daily, Evelyn said, “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even filmier than I am. It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!”

She added that she and Tushaan have not planned their wedding yet and whenever they have something finalised, they are going to make a fresh announcement. “We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together. I would love to shift base to Australia. Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, but we will always have one base in India, too. It is our home after all,” Evelyn said.