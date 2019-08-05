Kabir Singh might have emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year so far but actor Shahid Kapoor is still confused about his place in the industry. The actor, in his latest interview with a magazine, said that he is still trying to figure out where he fits in Bollywood. Shahid said that he feels like a newcomer and need to work upon finding his next path in the industry. He told the magazine: “I kind of feel like I don’t belong here, I feel like a newcomer. I need to figure out this new room, and this new club that I’ve entered. Even though I’ve been here for 15-16 years, it’s not my comfort zone, I need to get my head around it.”

The actor, who received a lot of appreciation for playing a much-in-love doctor in the Sandeep Reddy-directorial, added that all he wants to do right now is to go with his instinct. “I can’t (afford to) feel like I know exactly what’s going on, and exactly what I need to do next. So, I’m trying to keep it simple, and eventually I’ll go with my instinct and my gut,” he said.

When he debuted in the industry with Ishq Vishk (2003), Shahid was seen as just another chocolate boy. However, with time, he proved that he had the potential to perform layered characters through films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017) among others. He revealed that there has never been a formula behind choosing these roles and he always went with the flow. “Sometimes, something comes along, and you feel, ‘Yeah, I got this’. But my best work has happened when I’ve had no idea how I’m going to pull off a role, or I’ve had nothing to draw on from my past work. I’m never ‘OK’ with how I am. I need to keep changing and learning, even if it’s not always so fast,” Shahid said as he featured on the cover of GQ.

His idea of labelling a film as ‘big’ is also different. Shahid said that a film is no longer a big film on the basis of its budget. It becomes big with the audience’s acceptance. The actor took the example of his own film and Uri: The Surgical Strike and said, “The two most successful films of this year are Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Nobody thought these films would get these numbers. The size of a film shouldn’t be defined by the money that went into making it. A big film that makes little money is a small film. And vice versa. Today, the idea has to be big.”

On the work front, Shahid hasn’t announced any new film as of now.