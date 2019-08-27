Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a heartwarming reason for making the kind of mainstream Hindi films she makes. While interacting with the media at a recent event, she talked about her family and her producer father. Farah said her father Kamran Khan passed away ‘penniless’ because the films he made bombed at the Box Office and that’s the reason she’s so adamant to make the films that earn the maximum at the ticket window.

The director said she wants to entertain the audience with the kind of films that can help even the ‘samosewala’ standing outside a theatre earn money.”I would rather have exhibitors and theatre owners give me an award saying my movies are making money for everybody. I think for me, that is important as a filmmaker. My father was a producer and he died penniless because his movies flopped. So, I always feel it’s my responsibility as a filmmaker (to ensure) everyone makes money when my movie is released — be it the samosawaala or theatres owners,” explained Farah.

The director of films like Om Shanti Om (2007) and Main Hoon Na (2004) among others was speaking at Big Cine Expo 2019 on Tuesday in Mumbai. She went on to talk about how the filmmakers today are scared to make films that used to be made in the 70s by filmmakers like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. Farah said there’s fear of criticism and that’s the reason many filmmakers today don’t want to make an out-an-out mainstream entertainer. “People are making big movies but they are scared to make these big musicals because filmmakers constantly feel that if they will do something (in that genre) then critics will criticise them,” she said.

Farah is also of the opinion that only she and Rohit Shetty are the two filmmakers who still veer towards making wholesome entertainers. “Rohit (Shetty) and I are the two filmmakers who want to make happy and entertaining movies like the ones we used to watch in our childhood days,” she said.

The director, who started in the industry as a choreographer stressed on the fact that one doesn’t need to make a boring film with a social message. Farah added the kind of films that Shetty makes are ‘larger-than-life’ and are family entertainers, which is something that filmmakers should aim at.

“You can’t say that entertaining films don’t have content. Rohit (Shetty) makes movies that are completely enjoyable. They have a social message and they are not vulgar, and same goes with me. It’s just that we like to make larger-than-life films, which is a diminishing trend at the moment,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Farah and Rohit are rumoured to be remaking Satte Pe Satta (1982) soon. In fact, speculations are rife that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the lead characters in the film.