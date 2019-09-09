The much-awaited trailer of the Shonali Bose-directorial, The Sky is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf is expected to drop on Tuesday morning. Escalating the hype around it, Farhan dropped a new still from the movie which features him in an intimate moment with Priyanka that made fans edgy with excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared a picture where he can be seen in the middle of a kissing scene with Priyanka. The caption elaborated, “After all, love is all about the little moments you spend together! #TheSkyIsPink trailer will be out tomorrow at 10 AM! (sic).”

After receiving a good response at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019, filmmaker Shonali Bose‘s The Sky is Pink is finally out with its first official poster. Earlier, Priyanka revealed that this film is the story of a family and it will make one reach out to his/her loved ones by making them realise the importance of family members and how beautiful one’s life becomes when all are together. The poster also reflects the same spirit. It features Farhan carrying Priyanka on his back as the two kids, played by Zaira and Rohit, are seen running ahead. The poster radiates happiness, laughter, love and energy.

The Sky Is Pink is based on Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who suffered pulmonary fibrosis and passed away at the age of 19, just a day after the release of her book titled My Little Epiphanies. The film features Priyanka Chopra in the role of her mother and Farhan Akhtar essaying the role of her father. Zaira Wasim plays the pivotal role as Aisha Chaudhary in the Shonali Bose-directorial.