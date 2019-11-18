It is not just our parents who have been vouching that cellphones at large have destroyed our social life but also us and our partners have the same complaints about each other and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is no different as he “caught” girlfriend Shibani Dandekar choosing her gadget over him. Documenting the move in a hilarious video, Farhan not only left fans in splits but also cracked up Shibani’s VJ-sister Anusha Dandekar who couldn’t help but feel sorry for him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan recently shared a video where Shibani can be seen seated across him in an exotic location and busy on her phone. She throws the gadget down immediately when she realises she’s being recorded, the guilt immensely evident on her face. Farhan captioned the video, “Caught @shibanidandekar #tulumthrowback #traveldiaries (sic)” and Anusha immediately consoled him saying, “Haha well atleast we don’t have to feel bad at all now, it’s not only with us! @apekshadandekar @faroutakhtar welcome (sic).”

Actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar always grab attention with their social media PDA. The two are love-struck and keeps gushing over each other. While they keep their fans entertained with their pictures, neither Farhan nor Shibani has come out in open to talk about their relationship even though they have been dating for a long time now.

On the professional front, having painted our sky pink and relishing in the fact like a Don boss, ace filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is back to toning down in monochrome as he returns to “boxer life” and trains for his upcoming sports drama, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan’s recently released The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra, was well received by critics and fans and moving on, the actor is leaving no stone unturned as he preps for his upcoming movie.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.