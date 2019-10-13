Actor Farhan Akhtar is currently preparing for his role in the upcoming film Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film features Farhan in the role of a boxer. While rehearsing for the same, Farhan recently got a hairline fracture in his right hand. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the picture of the X-ray in which his right palm is seen fractured.

Farhan called this his ‘first legit boxing injury’. The actor is working hard to get into the shape and learn the tactics of boxing. However, it definitely is not an easy journey and Farhan seems to be all prepared for it. The actor further added the hashtag ‘no pain no gain’ in the caption of his post that proves just how much dedicated he is towards making everything look right for him as a boxer.

The caption of Farhan’s post read, “When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul 🙏🏼)found among the carpal bones of the hand. 👊🏼 #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside” (sic)

Celebs like Daboo Ratnani and Dia Mirza wished him a speedy recovery in the comments below. The actor is not new to the injuries as he had to face the same trying time during the shooting of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2014). The actor played the role of Milkha Singh, India’s celebrated former award-winning track and field sprinter in the film.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.