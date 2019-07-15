It has been almost a decade and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is still finding it hard to move on. Over “Bagwati”. For those who are well versed with the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara know about the humorous bond Farhan shared with “Bagwati” and talking on the same lines, the star penned an emotional post as the movie completed 8 years on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared a poster of the movie and captioned it, “8 years since Bagwati moved on .. but I guess the life has to the move ons the somehow… Love to all amigos and amigas .. you who made the film possible and you who made the film a success in more ways than just box office can quantify. Lots of love and a big hug. @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @hrithikroshan @katrinakaif @abhaydeol @kalkikanmani @reemakagti1 @shankarehsaanloy #JavedAkhtar” (sic).

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky is Pink and immediately started working on his next film Toofan. He is working really hard for his role and his Instagram photos say it all. The actor has been rigorously practicing boxing. In Toofan, Farhan will be again be seen playing the role of a sportsperson, this time, a boxer.

Meanwhile, Farhan will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. In an earlier interview with Times Now, Farhan shared his experience on working with Priyanka and said that nothing has changed. He said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up”.

The team of The Sky is Pink recently wrapped up the shooting. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and the entire team and wrote, “Film wraps are happiest when they end on a song”.

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.