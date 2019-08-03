Having left us smitten with his athletic look in Bhaag Milka Bhaag, actor Farhan Akhtar seems to be undertaking every grind possible to be in the shape of a boxer before his upcoming movie Toofan goes on floors this August end. Keeping fans updated with his latest training sessions ahead of the shoot, Farhan recently gave a sneak-peek into his gym routine and fans could not help but cry on seeing him train so robustly.

In the picture that the filmmaker-actor shared on his Instagram handle, Farhan can be seen leaning on an aqua bag, dripping with sweat as he looked in the middle of a boxing session. The picture was captioned, “Keep going. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals #drillsforskills #aquabag @drewnealpt @samir_jaura (sic).”

Having helmed the blockbuster biopic on Bhaag Milka Bhaag, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is back again with Farhan Akhtar, this time as a boxing champion and Paresh Rawal as his coach in the fictional sports drama, Toofan. The makers have recently finalised Paresh and as Farhan trains robustly for his character, the shooting will reportedly go on floors from August end. Farhan Akhtar recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky is Pink and is currently preparing for Toofan where he will be seen playing the role of a boxer. The actor keeps sharing his boxing practice videos on Instagram and has earlier also treated his fans with an intense workout video that definitely blew their minds off.

Director Omprakash shared his excitement on Toofan and earlier told PTI, “I am most excited for the film. I can’t talk much because we haven’t even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other.”