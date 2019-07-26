Actor Farhan Akhtar has taken to Instagram to share a new picture with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The picture seems to be just another addition in their stunning album of lovey-dovey pictures. Both Farhan and Shibani are seen looking straight into the camera as they pose inside a pool. This looks like a photo clicked from their Thailand holiday as Farhan mentions island Koh Samui in the caption of his post.

The couple looks sexy as Shibani is seen dressed up in a red bikini while Farhan, too, poses in his stylish best. The caption on his post reads, “At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar ❤️ #poolheads #kohsamui #FarOutdoors” (sic)

The social media timelines of both Farhan and Shibani are filled with such beautiful pictures from their holiday. Every picture they upload in which they are seen posing together give relationship goals to their fans. Farhan and Shibani look fabulous together and the social media is filled with enough proof of the same. Check some of their happy pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Sunshine and smiles. @shibanidandekar ❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Apr 26, 2019 at 1:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Three six five 🏆 @shibanidandekar ❤️ Image: @abheetgidwani A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Feb 21, 2019 at 7:11am PST

While they keep their fans entertained with their pictures, neither Farhan nor Shibani has come out in open to talk about their relationship. They don’t shy away from making appearances together or from some PDA but when it comes to talking about their bond in the media, the couple remains silent. Earlier, in an interview when Shibani was asked to comment on the same, she said that she and Farhan let their pictures do the entire talking and they don’t feel the need to talk to anyone about what they have.