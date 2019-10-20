Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to social media to celebrate 13 years of his most popular directed film – Don. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan‘s Don and was released in the year 2006. It also featured Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar as the leading ladies of the film. Now, Farhan thanked everyone associated with the film on Instagram and posted a heartfelt note. He began by saying how the number 13 is not considered lucky for some people but for him, it’s special today.

Farhan tagged everyone in his Instagram post and also mentioned those who passed away in these 13 years- Om Puri and Hassan Kutty. The caption on the Farhan’s post read, “The number 13. Lucky for some. Unlucky for others. Don doesn’t give a damn..!! He creates his own destiny 😎👊🏼 Boom. A big shout out to the best cast and crew one could have hoped for to recreate this classic. @iamsrk @priyankachopra @rampal72 @boman_irani @isha_konnects @ritesh_sid @shankarehsaanloy @shankar.mahadevan @excelmovies Miss you Om-ji. Miss you Hassan Kutty.

#13yearsofDon” (sic)

When Farhan and his team made the announcement for Don-remake, the decision was criticised by the audience who felt no one could replicate megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s performance from the 1978 film. However, when the film released in the year 2006, SRK’s performance as the iconic gangster amazed the audience and it became one of the most remembered roles in his lifetime. After the success of Don, the team came out with the sequel and released Don 2 in the year 2011. Priyanka Chopra reprised her character Roma in the film and her chemistry with Shah Rukh was highly appreciated.

Now, even after nine years since Don 2 hit the theatres, the audience awaits the third part in the franchise. There are never-ending speculations about Farhan and his team working on Don 3 in the Bollywood grapevine. Nothing official hasn’t been announced yet.