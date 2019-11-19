Boxing his way back after suffering a hairline injury while prepping for his upcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial, Toofan, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is off late, regularly seen setting girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and fans swooning over his hard work. Grabbing all the limelight on social media these days with BTS videos of his sports drama, Farhan’s latest video is breaking the Internet and how.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan recently shared a video where he can be seen sweating it out like a true player as practiced with the speedball. The post was captioned, “Keeping at it. #toofaninthemaking #bts #boxerlife #drillsforskills #speedball @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster (sic).” Encouraging his efforts, Sibani commented, “beast mode (sic)” while industry friends Ishaan Khatter, Homi Adajania, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and former world kickboxing champion, Drew Neal, too poured their appreciations in the comments section.

While rehearsing for the same, Farhan recently got a hairline fracture in his right hand. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture of the X-ray in which his right palm was seen fractured. Farhan called it his ‘first legit boxing injury’. The actor is working hard to get into the shape and learn the tactics of boxing. However, it definitely is not an easy journey and Farhan seems to be all prepared for it.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.