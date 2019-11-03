What is it about the overflow of unconditional love with pets that lacks a perfect explanation yet relates high on sentiment-level and while we ponder over it, The Sky Is Pink star Farhan Akhtar just defined the bond in a recent set of pictures as his Jimmy turned 3. Smearing the Internet with his public display of affection as his boy turned a year older, Farhan gave fans a sneak-peek into the celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared two pictures – one featuring Jim with a sparkling pink hat on its head and another featuring him smelling the paw-print birthday cake as the actor-filmmaker watched on affectionately. The pictures were captioned, “Jimmy turns 3 today. Happy birthday my boy #jimstagram (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Jimmy turns 3 today. Happy birthday my boy❤️ #jimstagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Nov 2, 2019 at 10:05pm PDT

Last month, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to celebrate 13 years of his most popular directed film – Don. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan‘s Don and was released in the year 2006. It also featured Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar as the leading ladies of the film. Farhan thanked everyone associated with the film and posted a heartfelt note on Instagram.

When Farhan and his team made the announcement for Don-remake, the decision was criticised by the audience who felt no one could replicate megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s performance from the 1978 film. However, when the film released in the year 2006, SRK’s performance as the iconic gangster amazed the audience and it became one of the most remembered roles in his lifetime. After the success of Don, the team came out with the sequel and released Don 2 in the year 2011. Priyanka Chopra reprised her character Roma in the film and her chemistry with Shah Rukh was highly appreciated.

Now, even after nine years since Don 2 hit the theatres, the audience awaits the third part in the franchise. There are never-ending speculations about Farhan and his team working on Don 3 in the Bollywood grapevine. Nothing official hasn’t been announced yet.

On the professional front, Farhan’s recently released The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra, was well received by critics and fans alike even though it is struggling at the Box Office. The actor is currently preparing for his role in the upcoming film Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film features Farhan in the role of a boxer.

While rehearsing for the same, Farhan recently got a hairline fracture in his right hand. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the picture of the X-ray in which his right palm is seen fractured. Farhan called this his ‘first legit boxing injury’. The actor is working hard to get into the shape and learn the tactics of boxing. However, it definitely is not an easy journey and Farhan seems to be all prepared for it.