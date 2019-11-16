Having painted our sky pink and relishing in the fact like a Don boss, ace filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is back to toning down in monochrome as he returns to “boxer life” and trains for his upcoming sports drama, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan’s recently released The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra, was well received by critics and fans and moving on, the actor is leaving no stone unturned as he preps for his upcoming movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared a monochromic picture from the ring where he can be seen in a fighting position with his boxing gloves on. Sporting an intense look as he gazed at his opponent, who was hidden from the camera, Farhan captioned the picture, “Storming into the weekend. #toofaninthemaking #bts #boxerlife #fitnessgoals #drillsforskills #everydaycounts @drewnealpt @samir_jaura@darrellfoster (sic).” Quick to comment, his filmmaker-sister Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Love this picture (sic)” punctuated with a heart emoji.

While rehearsing for the same, Farhan recently got a hairline fracture in his right hand. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture of the X-ray in which his right palm was seen fractured. Farhan called it his ‘first legit boxing injury’. The actor is working hard to get into the shape and learn the tactics of boxing. However, it definitely is not an easy journey and Farhan seems to be all prepared for it.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.