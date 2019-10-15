Giving us perfect Tuesday vibes, straight out of the pool, The Sky Is Pink star Farhan Akhtar shared a sultry picture that has set the mercury soaring across the Internet. The Rock On actor set the Internet drooling as he shared the monochromic picture and while fans flooded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis and fiery symbols asking, “why so hot”, former world kickboxing champion, Drew Neal, credited the filmmaker’s style to “genetics and hard work”.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared the image which features him sitting on the edge of a pool with water dripping down his well-toned body. Sporting a distant expression, Farhan captioned the picture, “#tuesdayvibes #blackandwhitephotography @errikosandreouphoto Styled by no one apparently. (sic).” Quick to comment, Drew wrote, “Styled by genetics and hard work (sic)” and punctuated it with a wink emoji.

On the professional front, Farhan’s recently released The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra, has been well received by critics and fans alike even though it is struggling at the Box Office. The actor is currently preparing for his role in the upcoming film Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film features Farhan in the role of a boxer.

While rehearsing for the same, Farhan recently got a hairline fracture in his right hand. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the picture of the X-ray in which his right palm is seen fractured. Farhan called this his ‘first legit boxing injury’. The actor is working hard to get into the shape and learn the tactics of boxing. However, it definitely is not an easy journey and Farhan seems to be all prepared for it.