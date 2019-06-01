As fans wait with bated breaths to see who will write their name in history tonight in the final UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham vs Liverpool, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has already reached the stadium to bask in the electric feels ahead of the game. Sharing a picture earlier with the cup, along with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan recently posted pictures with some football legends and couldn’t keep their calm.

The shared pictures show Farhan donning a mustard tee and shorts, paired with an olive green hairband, black sunglasses and black i-watch with his entry pass hanging around his neck. The actor-producer posted smiling pictures with legendary players from the world of football including Luis Figo, Alessandro Del Piero, Robert Pires, Roberto Carlos, Luis Garcia, Gaizka Mendieta and Cafu ahead of the final match.

Check out Farhan’s latest pictures with the football legends here:

Farhan and Shibani are currently in Spain to watch their favourite team Liverpool play in the finals at Champions League. Ahead of the match, the couple took a tour of the stadium and shared goofy pictures and videos from there.

Shibani recently hosted the ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony and shared pictures with former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness. Farhan, on the other hand, has a “full fanboy moment” as he poses with West Indian cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards. Whatever they share on Instagram goes viral in no time.

Farhan and Shibani are head over heels for each other and their Instagram says it all. Earlier on a chat show, Farhan revealed about his wedding plans with Shibani. Bhumi Padnekar who was on the show with Farhan played a cassette of Shibani asking Farhan, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” To this Farhan replied, “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” Bhumi asked Farhan, “Are you though?” To which Farhan replied, “It maybe April or April be ‘May’”.