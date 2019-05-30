Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of his upcoming film Article 15 has found a new way to build the curiosity around the film. The trailer of Anubhav Sinha-directorial is hitting the screens in a few hours today. But, Ayushmann released a video announcing what to really expect from it. He took to social media and shared a video which has been captioned as ‘Article 15 Trailer’. However, once you click on the link, it will direct you to a video that shows him explaining how his film is a tiny step to remove discrimination from Indian society.

The video opens with a still showing the statue of BR Ambedkar, who pioneered the movement against social discrimination towards the untouchable and also fought for the rights of women and labours. The next visuals show protests happening around Gateway of India as the screen flashes ‘Samta Ka Adhikar’ (Right to Equality). And then appears Ayushmann. Dressed as a cop, the actor addresses the audience and says ‘Aapki Aukaat Aapko Ye Trailer Dekhne Ki Anumati Nahi Deti’. He later goes on to talk about how the citizens of the country still face caste discrimination. The video ends by revealing that the actual trailer of the film is going to be out by 4 pm today. Watch the new teaser here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The film’s poster that was released a few days back showed Ayushmann in his cop character. However, a closer look revealed two women figures hanging dead from the tree. Ayushmann shared the poster on social media and wrote, ”

फर्क बहुत कर लिया , अब फर्क लाएंगे

#Article15″ (sic)

Today, as the actor released the new teaser, he took to social media and wrote, “Iss Trailer Aur Baaki Trailers Mein ‘Farq’ Hai!

Kya Aap Taiyaar Hain, Farq Ki Shuruwat Ke Liye?

#Article15Trailer OUT NOW!” (sic)

Article 15 is going to be Ayushmann’s first release this year. Fresh from the success of Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun last year, the actor will be looking at making another impressive on-screen appearance with Article 15. It will hit the screens on June 28.