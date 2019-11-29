No nook and corner of the world is safe enough to escape the charms of Pakistani actor, producer, screenwriter, model and singer Fawad Khan and we say it out of experience for his 38th birthday today reminds us of the first time Bollywood set its eyes upon the sensational star only to be left smitten by his ‘Khoobsurat‘ personality and an aura that left fans feeling ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘. However, even before he debuted on the big Hindi screen opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat, Fawad streamed onto our television screens when Zindagi channel took to streaming some of his famous Pakistani serials including Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Fawad’s killer smile, bearded or clean-shaven look as per the role’s demand and that heavy Urdu accent instantly turned him viral among Bollywood fans and left girl fans swooning over and daydreaming about him like on no other actor-crush before. Following his fabulous Bollywood debut, he then went on to star in Kapoor & Sons, in which he played the role of a gay author. This was the first time that the actor played a role like that and he won over the hearts of the critics and audiences alike with his character in Kapoor & Sons. He was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he featured in an extended cameo as DJ Ali. Fawad was unstoppable and had a bright career in the future until the Uri attacks led to the imposition of a forceful ban on the Pakistani artists working in Bollywood.

While we pine to see him regale us on the big screen in a Bollywood film again, here’s looking at some of the drool-worthy pictures of the national heartthrob that are guaranteed to make one go weak in the knees:

One of the highest-paid actors in the Pakistani film industry, Fawad Khan will be seen next in Bilal Lashari-directorial, The Legend of Maula Jatt. Essaying the titular role, he gained considerable weight to fit into his beefed-up character. Fawad also has Sultan Ghani’s Albela Rahi in his kitty where he will be seen playing the role of a pop singer, Alamgir.