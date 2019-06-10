From cherishing a bond of 43 years with renowned actress Shabana Ashmi, who enacted in many of his plays to leaving singer Papon speechless, Girish Karnad’s death this morning came as a huge blow to the Hindi and South film industries that shall always remain indebted to his multilingual work. Girish passed away on Monday morning due to multiple organ failure. The South filmmaker and actor was aged 81 years and was reportedly at his residence in Bengaluru at the time of his death.
Taking to their respective Twitter handles, Bollywood and South film industry celebrities mourned his death. While Shabana Azmi, who was supposed to act in Bangalore in one of his written plays was too shaken and tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about Girish Karnad. Haven’t yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes” (sic), Papon wrote, “Don’t see the point writing personal feelings on twitter but just couldn’t stop myself to tell the world that today I again feel loss in a true sense! One actor we all loved and respected is no more Girish Karnad a person I connected at various levels. Praying for the his soul.” (sic)
Check celebrities reaction to Girish’s death here:
According to the reports, Girish’s last rites have been kept as a total family affair and mediapersons have been kept from entering the house on the request of the family. Girish is survived by son Rahul.