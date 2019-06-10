From cherishing a bond of 43 years with renowned actress Shabana Ashmi, who enacted in many of his plays to leaving singer Papon speechless, Girish Karnad’s death this morning came as a huge blow to the Hindi and South film industries that shall always remain indebted to his multilingual work. Girish passed away on Monday morning due to multiple organ failure. The South filmmaker and actor was aged 81 years and was reportedly at his residence in Bengaluru at the time of his death.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, Bollywood and South film industry celebrities mourned his death. While Shabana Azmi, who was supposed to act in Bangalore in one of his written plays was too shaken and tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about Girish Karnad. Haven’t yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes” (sic), Papon wrote, “Don’t see the point writing personal feelings on twitter but just couldn’t stop myself to tell the world that today I again feel loss in a true sense! One actor we all loved and respected is no more Girish Karnad a person I connected at various levels. Praying for the his soul.” (sic)

Deeply saddened to learn about #Girish Karnad. Havent yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes. pic.twitter.com/XMTxTmHXIw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 10, 2019

Don’t see the point writing personal feelings on twitter but just couldn’t stop myself to tell the world that today I again feel #Loss in a true sense! One actor we all loved and respected is no more #GirishKarnad a person I connected at various levels. Praying for the his soul🙏🏼 — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) June 10, 2019

Check celebrities reaction to Girish’s death here:

RIP #GirishKarnad sir.. one actor whose inherent goodness reflected in his eyes. The thorough gentleman. Exceptional playwright.Swami ratnadeep manthan embedded in my childhood memories. A gem we lost today. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad, great playwright, much respected thinker, wonderful person. RIP — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) June 10, 2019

Rest in peace sir #GirishKarnad , man with a golden heart and fountain of knowledge ❤️ RIP. pic.twitter.com/l9PvxQDYxN — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 10, 2019

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

Rest in peace. I loved his work. ☹️ https://t.co/rNNuQg2tMn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 10, 2019

I met Girish Karnad way back when he was the principal of the film institute & then worked with him in Pukar. He was a great man & playwright. His stories will forever remain in our hearts & minds. Sending my prayers & heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/X7W6hF4A5t — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2019

According to the reports, Girish’s last rites have been kept as a total family affair and mediapersons have been kept from entering the house on the request of the family. Girish is survived by son Rahul.