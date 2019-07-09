Rapper Honey Singh has been booked by the Punjab Police after Punjab Women Commission filed a written complaint against the singer for allegedly using ‘vulgar’ lyrics in his latest song Makhna. “A case has been lodged against Yo Yo Honey Singh under section 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Maator police station of Mohali,” said a report.

The song titled Makhna uses lyrics like ‘Womaniser’ and ‘Silicon Girl’ and it hasn’t gone down well with the Women Commission. The Chairperson of the commission, Manisha Gulati wrote to the Punjab government and police to take strict action against the popular rapper, who has been criticised in the past for making songs that demean women, disrespect them and objectify them.

Soon after receiving the official complaint from Gulati, DGP Dinkar Gupta ordered Harcharan Singh Bhullar, SSP, Mohali, to file an FIR against Honey Singh in the matter.

In her complaint to the police, the chairperson wrote, “A legal action and an inquiry are required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar uses vulgar words against women.” The commission even demanded a complete ban on the song stating that ‘indecent’ lyrics can have a ‘degrading influence on the society.’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A complaint was lodged against him when he released a song titled ‘Main Hoon Balatkari’. In fact, Haryana High Court had ordered the Punjab government to file a case against the singer in the year 2013 citing that ‘his songs make us hang our heads in shame.’