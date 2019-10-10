The makers of Sooryavanshi have released a still from the epic reunion of the three super cops of Bollywood – Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi. The team of the Rohit Shetty-directorial is currently filming the climax sequence in Hyderabad and now, the powerful still from the film was shared by Ajay Devgn on Twitter, followed by the other two actors on their social media accounts.

The photo shows Akshay Kumar as tough cop Veer Sooryavanshi standing in the middle of the frame putting his hands on the shoulders of Ajay and Ranveer Singh‘s characters. The still has come out as a surprise for the fans of the three big actors who are all set to entertain their audience in their celebrated characters from Shetty’s cop-universe.

While sharing the still on Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Majhi bilkul satakli nahin—Salute Simmba, #Sooryavanshi and Singham who are combining forces on March 27, 2020.” and tagged all associated with the film. Here’s how his post looked like:

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film coming out from Shetty’s series of cop-films. After the immense success of Singham and Singham Returns, the filmmaker introduced Ranveer as Sangram Bhalrao aka Simmba in December last year. The film turned out to be a hit at the Box Office. It also welcomed Akshay as Veer Sooryavanshi in the end credits.

Apart from Akshay, Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif in the lead. Actor Neena Gupta plays the role of Sooryavanshi’s mother while actors Gulshan Grover and Nikitin Dheer among others are playing the negative roles in the film. Earlier, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggested that the team of the film will fly back to Mumbai and then for a brief schedule in Goa to finish the shooting. Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens on March 27 next year.