Unless you’re living under the rock, you would be well aware of Bollywood hunk Abhishek Bachchan‘s obsession with football, given he is often seen playing charity matches with other stars. Hence, it should come as no surprise that he is self-claimed “excited” for Nagraj Manjule-directorial Jhund which stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a soccer coach.

Dropping the teaser of Jhund on his Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, “I’m so excited for this film. It’s just awesome!!! Presenting the teaser trailer of #Jhund (sic).” Opening to the sound of a rusted gate being unlocked and opened while the credits rolled, the teaser then plays Big B’s message, “Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye (Don’t call them a swarm of people sir, call them a team)” in his deep baritone which instantly sets the mood of the film. The next clip shows a group of truants, shabbily dressed, walking with their backs to the camera, holding bricks, wickets and rusted chains in their hands as if on their way to beat up some other group.

Amitabh essays the role of a soccer coach who motivates slum children to play soccer and becomes the founder of the village kids team of football. The movie is based on 73-year old Vijay Barse, a man who had changed the lives of hundreds of slum children through soccer. A retired sports teacher, Vijay founded an NGO called Slum Soccer and managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and eventually building a whole team.

Shot in parts of Nagpur in Maharashtra, Amitabh, who began shooting for the film in December 2018, was seen sharing glimpses of his shoot life on his social media handles as he relived his childhood nostalgia of rustic life on the film’s sets. The movie marks the first collaboration between Senior Bachchan and Nagraj and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.