Always the one to find some humour in mundane situations, Bollywood actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna was once again seen making the best use of her wit as she decided to roast her dear hubby-actor Akshay Kumar, though not for the first time. Holidaying in London, Twinkle recorded a visual proof of how Akshay mints a quick 100 pounds despite featuring in Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid actors, among 99 other international celebrities.

The video shows Akshay hanging on a rod, in the middle of a marketplace in London, with a banner next to it. Giving more details, the banner reveals the challenge to passersby of winning some meager pounds if they held on for complete two minutes. The video was captioned, “Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well #GoofingAround” (sic) and instantly went viral.

Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. However, this is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, actor Akshay Kumar is once again going all big with action in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. In a new behind-the-scenes footage of the film, the actor is seen performing larger-than-life action while shooting in Thailand. The video seems to be promising high-octane and ‘unadulterated’ action in Sooryavanshi.

He will also be seen in Mission Mangal which features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi apart from Akshay. The teaser shows the ‘incredible true story’ of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).