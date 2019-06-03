It is no secret that the cast of Kabir Khan‘s ’83 is at London to shoot for the upcoming film and while the squad including Ranveer Singh, R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar are gearing up for the first shooting schedule at Lord’s, the Indian Cricket team too is in England for the ICC World Cup 2019. Not skipping a chance, lead actor Ranveer joined Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq at a conclave to discuss cricket and his upcoming film and his excitement seemed contagious.

Spilling the same on his Instagram handle later, Ranveer was seen posing with “the little master” Sunil Gavaskar, “spin king” Shane Warne, “the incomparable sir” Vivian Richards and “god of cricket” Sachin Tendulkar. At the conclave, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing amidst the cricket legends and revealed how sitting in Lord’s with the best in the world of cricket during ICC World Cup, while doing a film on ’83 win and playing the role of Kapil Dev, his day started with Sunil Gavaskar following up to met Shane Warne. “For us boys, can we take a moment to appreciate how blessed we are to be able to experience this.” He added, “Hamare yaha cricket is a religion. This is like bhakti vaali yatra pe agaye saare. Extremely proud to be associated with this film.”

Check Ranveer’s latest posts with cricket legends here:

The movies revolves around India’s win in 1983 cricket World Cup, spearheaded by Kapil. Ranveer plays the role of the former Indian skipper in the film and has been keen to completely adopt the mannerisms and lifestyle of Kapil for his on-screen portrayal. A strategy was designed so that he could make the most of this opportunity and reflect a mirror image of Kapil Dev in his film and hence, the decision to live with Kapil for 10 days at his house.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.