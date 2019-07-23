Shah Rukh Khan is back to the bay after having a fun-filled family vacation in the Maldives. From snorkelling with little AbRam to simply enjoying the beach, the Khan family had a perfect holiday. Now, SRK took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their vacation. In one picture, a shirtless man, seemingly Aryan, is captured doing a handstand. It is followed by a photo featuring AbRam and SRK trying out water snorkelling. The third one shows the superstar’s daughter Suhana looking at the camera with a beautiful beach backdrop. Finally, the husband and wife duo of SRK and Gauri poses for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Perfect handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, Gauri Khan had shared an adorable photo of her three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from their vacation.

View this post on Instagram My Three Little…..❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 21, 2019 at 8:44am PDT



Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video where he can be seen riding a motorboat. While sharing the post, he revealed that he is feeling bad to leave the Maldives and we can totally relate to it. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Feeling bad having to leave the Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @JumeirahJV will miss u all.”.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK and son Aryan has lent their voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King. Recently, Shah Rukh talked about working with his son and said, “When we did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine-years-old. It was very sweet to hear his voice. Even now, years later when I’m doing it for Lion King. For me, it’s an amazing bond time with Aryan”.