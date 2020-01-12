Sprinkling her own pixie dust all over our social media feeds this weekend, Street Dancer 3D star Shraddha Kapoor made fans jaws drop in awe as she gave her own sultry twist to Frozen 2‘s Elsa. Looking ravishing enough while promoting her upcoming Remo D’Souza-directorial, Shraddha’s hot and sexy pictures are currently breaking the Internet like nothing else.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a slew of pictures exuding her charms and dreamy vibes. Donning a full-sleeves, thigh-high icy blue dress, Shraddha looked too real to not be Elsa of Arendelle, the protagonist in Walt Disney’s animated film Frozen and its sequel Frozen 2. Shraddha teamed her look with a pair of knee-length boots and pulled back her soft curls in a high pony to flaunt a pair of metallic silver hoop earrings. Wearing subtle rosy makeup, Shraddha captioned the pictures simply with a cloud emoji and we can’t help but instantly relate her with a tuft from the sky.

Check out Shraddha’s viral pictures here:

Giving remakes a high octane twist is what Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D seems to be all about what with the revamped Muqabla song and now Illegal Weapon 2.0 highlighting lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s dance face-off. The actors were in Delhi last month to release the song which gripped the Internet in its party vibe. The trailer of the movie that saw the light of the day a few weeks earlier features Shraddha Kapoor as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team. The same spirit of rivalry is seen in the song ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’ where both the teams are ready for a face-off.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.