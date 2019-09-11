The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote to actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh to warn him against performing in the US on September 21 at a show that’s being promoted by Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqui. The federation also wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs to cancel Diljit and his troupe’s visa in case the artistes fail to accept their request.

In their letter to both Diljit and the ministry, the federation mentioned how artistes from India continue to perform at events organised by Pakistani nationals, and for Pakistani audience despite a total ban on any kind of relationship between the two countries. The letter takes names of Saif Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal alleging that they, too, performed at events organised by Rehaan, the same man for whom Diljit is now scheduled to perform.

The federation wants Diljit to ‘cancel his commitment in the interest, sentiments and dignity of the nation.’ As mentioned in the press release, the organisation expressed ‘deep anguish and concern’ over various artistes performing in Pakistan despite ‘strict warnings’ by them. “FWICE is deeply concerned and anguished with our Artists/ Singers/ Dancers/ Anchors and other Performers knowingly performing in Pakistan and Pak performers performing in India despite our strict warnings. We have also come to know from our reliable sources that our Performers in general and Actor, Saif Ali Khan and Singer, Shreya Ghoshal, in particular, are giving their performances in America at the behest of Mr. Rehan Siddiqi, a Pakistani National, who is also the promoter of the shows,” the letter mentioned.

They also mentioned that such acts of Indian artistes will be deemed as ‘anti-national’ and ‘unpatriotic bordering to treason with your own country.’