They say when one door closes another one opens and that seems to be the exact case with Alia Bhatt as after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah got shelved, the Bollywood diva has started working on another movie of the filmmaker titled Gangubai. The film apparently went on the floors this Friday as Alia shared a picture of her Christmas gift from Santa.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture of her vanity van’s window which had a paper with ‘Gangubai’ printed and stuck on it along with the icon of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films. The picture was captioned, “Look what Santa gave me this year (sic).”

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Gangubai Kothewali in the upcoming movie. The film is based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Mumbai’s red-light area.’ The story of the film is expected to be taken out of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt is believed to be the first choice of Bhansali to play the strong character of Gangubai Kothewali who is one of the most remembered women from the history of Mumbai. It is believed that she had posters on her name in the entire city and had known gangsters as her clients. Interestingly, actor Priyanka Chopra was rumoured to be playing the character before.

After completing Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, the director will hop on to make Baiju Bawra that is slated to hit the screens during the Diwali festivities. SLB hasn’t announced any actor’s name for the film. However, speculations are rife that it’s none other than the director’s favourite – Ranveer Singh, who’s going to front the magnum opus.