Making fans anticipation ride a hyperbole, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt dropped a teaser recently after which the first look by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is expected to follow. The film had gone on floors around Christmas 2019 and fans have been waiting ever since to see their favourite slay in the unusual role.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared the teaser which simply shows the movie’s title in fancy font against a black backdrop. Alia simply wrote, “Gangubai” in the caption and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Gangubai ❤ A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:43pm PST

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the upcoming movie. The film is based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Mumbai’s red-light area.’ The story of the film is expected to be taken out of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt is believed to be the first choice of Bhansali to play the strong character of Gangubai Kathiawadi who is one of the most remembered women from the history of Mumbai. It is believed that she had posters on her name in the entire city and had known gangsters as her clients. Interestingly, actor Priyanka Chopra was rumoured to be playing the character before.

After completing Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, the director will hop on to make Baiju Bawra that is slated to hit the screens during the Diwali festivities. SLB hasn’t announced any actor’s name for the film. However, speculations are rife that it’s none other than the director’s favourite – Ranveer Singh, who’s going to front the magnum opus.

Meanwhile, this is going to be quite a splendid year for Alia as she has four releases in 2020. The year would begin with Brahmastra in which she has been paired with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The actor then has Gangubai with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sadak 2 with her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Rumours are also rife that the actor is going to tie the knot with Ranbir towards the end of this year.