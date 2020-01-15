Highlighting the narrative of one of the stoic Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is out with first look posters featuring Alia Bhatt as the crime boss and fans can’t keep calm. Grave and sober, Alia’s first look will pierce right through you and we are not exaggerating.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia flooded the Internet with her first look which was enough to set fans’ hearts accelerating. One poster showed a two-braided Alia, sitting next to her revolver, dressed in a green blouse and a mud-brown skirt. Accessorising her look with a simple pair of earrings, a maroon bindi, a set of bangles and heavily kohled eyes, Alia looked intense. Another poster showed a monochromic close up featuring Alia in heavy jewellery, smudged kohl eyes, a floral nose ring and a cross mark on her left cheek. The only colour in the picture was the blood-red circle to mark the teeka on her forehead. The pictures were captioned, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi (sic).”

Making fans anticipation ride a hyperbole, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt had earlier shared a teaser post which the first look by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was expected to follow. The film had gone on floors around Christmas 2019 and fans have been waiting ever since to see their favourite slay in the unusual role. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia had shared the teaser which simply showed the movie’s title in fancy font against a black backdrop.

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the upcoming movie. The film is based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Mumbai’s red-light area.’ The story of the film is expected to be taken out of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt is believed to be the first choice of Bhansali to play the strong character of Gangubai Kathiawadi who is one of the most remembered women from the history of Mumbai. It is believed that she had posters on her name in the entire city and had known gangsters as her clients. Interestingly, actor Priyanka Chopra was rumoured to be playing the character before.