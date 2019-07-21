Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family are currently vacationing in the Maldives. At least that’s what his wife Gauri Khan‘s latest social media post reveals. Gauri has taken to Instagram to share a picture of her kids from the Maldives. The picture has Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan posing together on what seems like a cruise. Gauri posted the beautiful picture of the three young Khans and wrote a caption that proves just how much she adores her kids. The caption on Gauri’s post read, “My Three Little…..😉” (sic)

Earlier, the family was clicked by the paparazzi as they went out to watch The Lion King together. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan and Suhana took the youngest member in the family – AbRam to watch The Lion King as SRK’s sister and a few close friends also joined in. The pictures from outside the theatre went viral on social media the other day. Notably, both SRK and Aryan have given their voices to the characters of Mufasa and Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of The Lion King. While commenting on the same, the superstar recently told the media that he loved The Lion King and the film brought a kind of nostalgia to him. He added that he was more excited for his little son to watch the film. Check out these pictures:

On the movie front, SRK hasn’t officially signed any new film to act. The actor was recently quizzed about the same and he mentioned that he wants to spend time with family these days. Shah Rukh also said that he doesn’t feel like committing to a project soon as he wants to take some time off and utilise it to do self-introspection.